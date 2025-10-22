Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.64%.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.
