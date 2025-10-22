Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Insider Activity at Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

In other news, CFO Michael William Woods sold 7,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $25,129.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,136.07. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.