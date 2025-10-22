Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 14.6% – Here’s Why

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) rose 14.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 215,910,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 93,798,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

