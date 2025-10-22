Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD) Short Interest Update

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 105,900 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Baird Medical Investment Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of BDMD stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Baird Medical Investment has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Get Baird Medical Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Baird Medical Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Baird Medical Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Baird Medical Investment has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baird Medical Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Baird Medical Investment during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baird Medical Investment by 59.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Baird Medical Investment during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Baird Medical Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baird Medical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baird Medical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.