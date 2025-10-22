Barclays PLC $BCS Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 818,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at $2,049,000. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 18.3% during the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 7.2% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 78,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.