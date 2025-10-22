Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Down 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) fell 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 1,734,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,106,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Great Southern Copper Trading Down 15.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Get Great Southern Copper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Southern Copper news, insider Nicholas Michael Briers purchased 428,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £8,569.62. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.