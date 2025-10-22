Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 360.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 5.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $35,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 3.9%

BATS PMAR opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

