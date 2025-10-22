Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.51% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $32,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. May Barnhard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.35 and a 12-month high of $105.90.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

