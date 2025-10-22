IMG Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 207.3% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.08. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $153.70.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

