FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 10978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 2.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $983.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 79.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 48.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

