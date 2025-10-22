Boit C F David Acquires 200 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Boit C F David increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.2% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boit C F David’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.76.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $379.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.10. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

