Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.7% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Daiwa America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.15.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

