Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Lowered by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,380,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 445,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 215,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68. The firm has a market cap of $430.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.05, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.