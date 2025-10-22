CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Holdings Lessened by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises approximately 1.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

