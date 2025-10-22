D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 377,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.23. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.