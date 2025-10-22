Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,969,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,173 shares of company stock worth $8,724,406 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $231.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $178.76.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

