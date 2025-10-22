Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $382,510,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after buying an additional 856,928 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after buying an additional 686,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,457,000 after buying an additional 646,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $187.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

