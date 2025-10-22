Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,835 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,108,000 after purchasing an additional 324,615 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $294.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.29 and its 200-day moving average is $224.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

