Fiduciary Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.22.

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $217.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a PE ratio of 133.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

