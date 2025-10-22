D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $36,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.