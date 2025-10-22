Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 44,273 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,273 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $279.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

