Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 139 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 4.1%

ADBE opened at $357.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.50 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

