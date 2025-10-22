Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $257.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

