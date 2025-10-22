Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 201 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 48.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day moving average is $165.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.