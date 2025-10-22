Jacobsen Capital Management Has $456,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $942.56 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $913.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $938.13. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 118.71, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,121.37.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

