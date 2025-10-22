SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 6,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 167,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,146,000 after buying an additional 28,315 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $351,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $377.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

