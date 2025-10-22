Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 152 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 72,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.5% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. BTIG Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $217.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.