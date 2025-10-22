Benin Management CORP Purchases 328 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Benin Management CORP lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Glj Research raised their price target on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $605.00 price target on GE Vernova and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on GE Vernova from $736.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.5%

GEV stock opened at $585.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 140.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.82. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

