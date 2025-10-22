Stephens Inc. AR Sells 630 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,547 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 337,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $90,930,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.8%

American Express stock opened at $355.76 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $356.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

