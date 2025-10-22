Private Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of DHR opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average of $197.59. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $269.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

