Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $282.07 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The firm has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.97 and a 200-day moving average of $262.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.08.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

