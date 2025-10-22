708 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $282.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.97 and its 200 day moving average is $262.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.08.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

