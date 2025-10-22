Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Lowered by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after buying an additional 1,888,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.92.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

