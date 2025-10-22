Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Boosted by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $669.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.74.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $572.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

