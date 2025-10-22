1,583 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,583 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 36.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 121,764 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 72,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $217.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.