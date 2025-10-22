Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 5,725 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.