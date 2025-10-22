Members Trust Co Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $208,000. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 123,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.03. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.