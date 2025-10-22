Family Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $505.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.40.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $524.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $544.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.10 and a 200 day moving average of $394.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.72%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $8,673,808.14. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 448,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

