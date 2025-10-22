Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Family Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 25,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 13,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

