Family Capital Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Family Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 123,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 281,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,606,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.67.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.03. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

