Family Capital Management Inc. Takes $264,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Family Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MCD opened at $307.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.47 and its 200 day moving average is $305.48. The company has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.41.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

