Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 59 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $263.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $567,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,051,131.88. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,448,213. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

