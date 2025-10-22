Denali Advisors LLC Has $17.40 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 343,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Netflix by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,339.81.

Netflix Trading Up 0.2%

NFLX opened at $1,241.35 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $744.26 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $527.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,214.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,182.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

