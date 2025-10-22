Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $217.94. The company has a market cap of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.22.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

