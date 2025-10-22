Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

