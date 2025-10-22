AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Family Capital Management Inc.

Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $231.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.93 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $251.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.