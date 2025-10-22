Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

