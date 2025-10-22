Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.14. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

