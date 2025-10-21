White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,934.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,805.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,786.63. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,648.00 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

