LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LeGrand from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of LeGrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

LeGrand Price Performance

LeGrand stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. LeGrand has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). LeGrand had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.13%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that LeGrand will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About LeGrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

