Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 3.0%

PYZ opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $115.06. The company has a market cap of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1782 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYZ. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9,182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 65,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

