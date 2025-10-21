Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 3.0%
PYZ opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $115.06. The company has a market cap of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1782 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.